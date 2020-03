BRIEF-Nestle Canada Says Employees Located In Factoris, Distribution Centres To Get Temporary Increase Of $3/Hour

March 26 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESTLE CANADA - EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, EMPLOYEES LOCATED IN FACTORIS, DISTRIBUTION CENTRES TO GET TEMPORARY INCREASE OF $3/HOUR, RETROACTIVE TO MAR 16

* NESTLE CANADA- IN EVENT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN DUE TO COVID-19, UP TO 8 WEEKS’ FULL PAY TO BE GIVEN FOR ALL HRLY, SALARIED STAFF AFFECTED BY SHUTDOWN

* NESTLE CANADA - EMPLOYEES IN RETAIL OPERATIONS WHICH HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED, WILL ALSO RECEIVE FULL PAY UP TO EIGHT WEEKS