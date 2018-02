BRIEF-Nestle CEO Expects Issues Affecting Growth In Q4 To Be Transitory, Expects Improvement In 2018‍​

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Nestle Sa:

* CEO SAYS EXPECTS ISSUES AFFECTING GROWTH IN Q4 TO BE TRANSITORY, EXPECTS IMPROVEMENT IN 2018‍​

* CEO SAYS IT‘S PRUDENT AT THIS STAGE TO LEAVE WIDER BAND FOR GROWTH FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, WILL NARROW IT DOWN AS YEAR PROGRESSES

* CEO SAYS FOCUS OF PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT THIS YEAR ON SMALL TO MID-SIZED DEALS, BUT DOES NOT RULE OUT BIGGER DEALS

* CEO SAYS EXPECTS VOLUME GROWTH TO AGAIN BE THE DRIVER THIS YEAR