Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESTLE CEO SAYS HAS NEW STRATEGY FOR WATERS FOCUSING ON HIGH-MARGIN SIDE OF BUSINESS

* NESTLE CEO SAYS HE EXPECTS SOME EFFICIENCIES AND SAVINGS AT WATERS OVER TIME, LOCAL DIVESTMENTS ALSO POSSIBLE

* NESTLE CEO SAYS SEEING A BIT OF A SOFTER YEAR IN CHINA, WORKING HARD TO STABILISE YINLU BUSINESS

* NESTLE CEO SAYS STARTING FROM Q4 WE BELIEVE WE'LL RETURN TO POSITIVE PRICING