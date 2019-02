BRIEF-Nestle CEO Says Herta Charcuterie is not last step in portfolio review

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESTLE CEO SAYS SAYS STRATEGIC REVIEW OF HERTA WILL HELP SHARPEN FOCUS ON NUTRITION, HEALTH AND WELLNESS

* NESTLE CEO SAYS TO ACCELERATE SHARE BUYBACK THIS YEAR IN ORDER TO FINISH BY END OF 2019

* NESTLE CEO SAYS ACCELERATED BUYBACK RELATED TO HIGH CASH GENERATION, CAN EASILY FINANCE ACQUISITIONS

* NESTLE CEO SAYS EXPECTS PRICING TO IMPROVE FURTHER

* NESTLE CEO SAYS GROWTH TO BE MAINLY DRIVEN BY VOLUME AND MIX RATHER THAN PRICING

* NESTLE CEO SAYS PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AN ONGOING PROCESS, BUT SHOULD NOT WEIGH ON SALES AND EARNINGS DEVELOPMENT

* NESTLE CEO SAYS NO COMMENT ON L’OREAL STAKE

* NESTLE CEO SAYS HERTA CHARCUTERIE IS NOT LAST STEP IN PORTFOLIO REVIEW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)