BRIEF-Nestle CEO says Herta meat business is not in line with strategy

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESTLE CEO SAYS NESTLE SKIN HEALTH TURNAROUND SUCCESSFUL, GENERATED SOLID ORGANIC GROWTH LAST YEAR

* NESTLE CEO SAYS BUSINESS CAN PREPARE FOR BREXIT BY INCREASING INVENTORIES, MORE LOCAL WAREHOUSING

* NESTLE CEO SAYS ALWAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES IN PETCARE, BUT NOTHING SPECIFIC ON THE AGENDA

* NESTLE CEO SAYS NOT TOO CONCERNED ABOUT TENSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA, DO NOT HAVE MANY GOODS TRANSIT BETWEEN THESE MARKETS

* NESTLE CEO SAYS EXPECTS STEADY IMPROVEMENT IN COST AND MARGIN, IMPROVEMENT IN GROWTH RATHER BACKLOADED TOWARDS 2020

* NESTLE CEO SAYS HERTA MEAT BUSINESS NOT IN LINE WITH STRATEGY, FOCUS SHOULD BE MORE ON PLANT-BASED OFFERINGS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)