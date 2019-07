BRIEF-Nestle CEO says initial results And Growth Rates For Plant-Based Foods Is Encouraging

July 26 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESTLE CEO SAYS INITIAL RESULTS AND GROWTH RATES FOR PLANT-BASED FOODS IS ENCOURAGING

* NESTLE CEO SAYS SEES PREMIUMISATION POSSIBILITIES FOR NESCAFE

* NESTLE CEO SAYS THE FUTURE OF WATERS IS IN PREMIUM OFFERING, TAKES TIME TO GET TRACTION

* NESTLE CFO SAYS READY TO DRINK, PORTION COFFEE AND STARBUCKS HAVE BEEN DRIVER OF COFFEE GROWTH, NESCAFE IN EMERGING MARKETS

* NESTLE CFO SAYS - GETTING 58% OF SALES IN AREAS WHERE COMPANY IS GAINING OR HOLDING MARKET SHARE