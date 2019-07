BRIEF-Nestle CEO Says Sees Tougher Comparisons, Higher Commodity Prices In H2

July 26 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESTLE CFO SAYS WE ARE MORE CONCERNED BY THE ENVIRONMENT IN CHINA, MAINSTREAM OFFERINGS MORE AFFECTED THAN PREMIUM

* NESTLE CEO SAYS COMMODITY PRICES ARE GOING TO BE MORE DIFFICULT IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* NESTLE CEO SAYS EXPECTS SHARE OF PREMIUM PRODUCTS IN SALES TO INCREASE IN FUTURE

* NESTLE CEO SAYS SEES TOUGHER COMPARISONS, HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES IN H2

* NESTLE CEO SAYS EXPECTS SALE OF NESTLE SKIN HEALTH TO BE COMPLETED IN Q4