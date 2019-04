BRIEF-Nestle CEO says strong Q1 doesn't change outlook for the year

April 18 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* CEO SAYS STRONG Q1 IS NOT MATERIALLY CHANGING ORGANIC GROWTH EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR

* CEO SAYS NO MATERIAL SALES FROM NEW STARBUCKS PRODUCTS YET FOR Q1, BUT DEMAND LOOKS ENCOURAGING

* CFO SAYS EXPECTS ADDITIONAL TRACTION IN BRAZIL IN Q2 AS COMPS GET EASIER

* CFO SAYS HE EXPECTS SLIGHT HEADWIND FROM COMMODITY PRICING THIS YEAR, ESPECIALLY IN H2

* CFO SAYS GLOBAL E-COMMERCE SALES UP 18 PERCENT IN Q1, EVEN HIGHER RATE IN THE U.S. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)