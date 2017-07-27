FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Nestle CEO says we expect improved organic growth in second half of 2017

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Nestle Sa

* Nestle CEO says we expect improved organic growth in second half of 2017

* Nestle CEO says evaluating accelerating restructuring projects

* Nestle CEO says looking at several small and mid size acquistions in high growth areas

* Nestle CFO says we see weak consumer environment in north america and europe

* Nestle CFO says seeing encouraging early results from investment in china business

* Nestle CFO says plans comprehensive relaunch for gerber nutrition brand in second half of the year

* Nestle CFO says sees 1 billion francs in extra commodity costs this year

* Nestle CEO says we are looking at better second half for skin health than first half

* Nestle CEO says we have seen significant interest in u.s. Confectionary business from strategic and financial buyers

* Nestle CEO says u.s. Confectionary review is on track, expect to complete it by the end of the year

* Nestle CEO says company needs to be more agile, faster Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

