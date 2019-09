BRIEF-Nestle CFO says U.S. likey No.1 market for Nespresso next year

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* CFO SAYS INNOVATION IS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE U.S.

* CFO SAYS SEES FANTASTIC GROWTH FOR NESPRESSO IN THE U.S., U.S. WILL LIKELY BE NO.1 MARKET FOR NESPRESSO NEXT YEAR

* CFO SAYS ENTERING INTERESTING PERIOD WHERE WE CAN LET SAVINGS FLOW TO BOTTOMLINE, BUT ALSO REINVEST A BIT MORE

* CFO SAYS POST-2020, SOME OF THE PROGRAMMES WE EMBARKED ON WILL STILL BE VALID, FOR EXAMPLE IN PROCUREMENT

* CFO SAYS STILL LOOKING AT NEW WAYS TO GET SAVINGS AND EFFICIENCIES

* ASIA HEAD SAYS TOUGH YEAR FOR BEVERAGES IN CHINA, PEANUT MILK STILL STRUGGLING, BUT READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE DOING WELL Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)