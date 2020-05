May 20 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESTLÉ CHINA TO INVEST CHF 100 MILLION IN FACTORIES, INCLUDING PET FOOD AND PLANT-BASED

* NESTLE - INVESTMENTS, IN THE TIANJIN ECONOMIC-TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENT AREA (TEDA), TOTAL MORE THAN 100 MILLION SWISS FRANCS (RMB 730 MILLION)

* NESTLE - INVESTMENT WILL SEE NESTLÉ’S FIRST PRODUCTION FACILITY IN ASIA FOR PLANT-BASED PRODUCTS (Berlin Speed Desk)