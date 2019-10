Oct 2 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESTLE CLOSES SALE OF NESTLE SKIN HEALTH

* CLOSING OF SALE OF NESTLE SKIN HEALTH TO A CONSORTIUM LED BY EQT AND A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY (ADIA) FOR A VALUE OF CHF 10.2 BILLION