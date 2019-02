Feb 14 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESTLE AMERICAS HEAD SAYS BRAZIL RETURNED TO GROWTH IN H2, VERY CONFIDENT TO SEE GROWTH THERE IN 2019

* NESTLE AMERICAS HEAD SAYS STARBUCKS BUSINESS GENERATED HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN THE U.S. SINCE CLOSING OF THE DEAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)