May 7 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESTLE SAYS 2020 SAVINGS PROGRAMME ON TRACK AT HALFWAY POINT -PRESENTATION SLIDES

* NESTLE CONFIRMS 2019 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE, SEES CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT IN ORGANIC SALES GROWTH AND UNDERLYING MARGIN TOWARD 2020 TARGET -PRESENTATION SLIDES