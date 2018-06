June 13 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* ZONE AMERICAS HEAD SAYS NORTH AMERICA REMAINS A LOW-GROWTH ENVIRONMENT, BRAZIL IS UNPREDICTABLE AND VOLATILE

* ZONE AMERICAS HEAD SAYS AT REAL INTERNAL GROWTH LEVEL, PRICING IS UNDER PRESSURE BECAUSE OF BRAZIL, VOLUMES PICKING UP

* ZONE AMERICAS HEAD SAYS ACQUISITIONS ARE PART OF OUR GROWTH STRATEGY

* ZONE AMERICAS HEAD SAYS PRICING IS DIFFICULT IN NORTH AMERICA IN A LOW-GROWTH OR NO GROWTH ENVIRONMENT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)