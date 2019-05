BRIEF-Nestle executives comment on business outlook

May 7 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESTLE ZONE EMENA HEAD SAYS IS SEEING VERY GOOD RESPONSE TO FIRST STARBUCKS PRODUCT LAUNCHES IN EUROPE

* NESTLE ZONE EMENA HEAD SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE AT LEAST 2.0 PERCENT ORGANIC GROWTH IN ZONE EMENA THIS YEAR

* NESTLE ZONE AOA HEAD SAYS HE EXPECTS TO SEE FURTHER GROWTH IN INFANT FORMULA BUSINESS IN CHINA

* NESTLE ZONE AOA HEAD SAYS ACQUISITIONS ARE NOT EXCLUDED, BUT FOCUS ON ORGANIC GROWTH

* NESTLE ZONE AMERICAS HEAD SAYS GROWTH MOMENTUM BACK AND ACCELERATING IN ZONE AMERICAS

* NESTLE U.S. CEO SAYS IMPACT OF DSD EXIT TO HAVE ABOUT $450 MILLION IMPACT ON SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)