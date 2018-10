BRIEF-Nestle expects acceleration of growth in Q4, largely due to comps

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* CEO SAYS STARBUCKS DEAL WILL SUPPORT NESTLE’S GLOBAL COFFEE BUSINESS GOING FORWARD

* CEO SAYS SEES COMPETITIVE INTENSITY IN WESTERN EUROPE IN SOLUBLE AND PORTIONED COFFEE

* CEO SAYS NOT HAPPY WITH DEVELOPMENT IN FROZEN FOOD, HAS WORK TO DO ON OPERATIONAL ISSUES

* CEO SAYS STILL COMMITTED TO U.S. FROZEN FOOD FROM STRATEGIC POINT OF VIEW

* CFO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT VERY SIGNIFICANT CHANGES ON PRICING BETWEEN Q3 AND Q4

* CEO SAYS EXPECTS PRESSURE FROM EUROPEAN RETAILERS ON PRICING TO GO ON

* CEO SAYS EXPECTS INFLATIONARY TENDENCIES TO HELP NESTLE’S BUSINESS IN 2019 AND BEYOND

* CFO SAYS EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN HIGH LEVEL OF REAL INTERNAL GROWTH

* CFO SAYS BRAZIL REMAINS CHALLENGING, BUT WE SHOULD BE IN POSITIVE TERRITORY IN Q4

* CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT BUDGET TO GO UP

* CFO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE SOME ACCELERATION OF GROWTH IN Q4, LARGELY DUE TO COMPS