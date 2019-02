Feb 14 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO REDUCE COSTS BY 2-2.5 BILLION SFR

* CFO SAYS EXPECTS MODERATE INCREASE IN INPUT COSTS IN 2019, MOSTLY FROM PACKAGING MATERIALS AND MILK

* CEO SAYS MORE COMFORTABLE WITH DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO IN LOW 60 PERCENT RANGE

* CFO SAYS TIMING OF CHINESE NEW YEAR AND EASTER PUT A BIT OF PRESSURE ON Q1

* CEO SAYS WANTS TO MEET TARGETS IT GAVE BEFORE ISSUING NEW ONES BEYOND 2020 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)