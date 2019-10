BRIEF-Nestle expects softer growth in Q4 due to comparables, disposal of skin health

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESTLE CFO SAYS PREMIUM PRODUCTS DOING WELL IN CHINA, WHILE MAINSTREAM PRODUCTS ARE CHALLENGED

* NESTLE CFO SAYS EXPECTING SOFTER GROWTH IN Q4 DUE TO HIGHER COMPARABLES, DISPOSAL OF SKIN HEALTH BUSINESS AND DSD EXIT

* NESTLE CEO SAYS PORTFOLIO TRANSFORMATION ONGOING, NOT DONE YET

* NESTLE CEO SAYS CHANGES AT WATERS BUSINESS DON’T MEAN IT WILL BE SHRINKING, IT WILL HAVE A DIFFERENT FOCUS

* NESTLE CFO SAYS LEVEL OF PRICING IN Q3 NOT LINKED TO INCREASED COMPETITIVE PRESSURE