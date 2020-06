June 10 (Reuters) - Nestle Health Science:

* NESTLE HEALTH SCIENCE AGREES TO ACQUIRE MAJORITY STAKE IN VITAL PROTEINS

* NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE - VITAL PROTEINS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS A STANDALONE BUSINESS

* NESTLE HEALTH SCIENCE - FINANCIAL DETAILS OF SALE ARE NOT BEING RELEASED

* NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE - SEIDENSTICKER WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD VITAL PROTEINS REMAINING AS CEO