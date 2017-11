Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nestle India Ltd:

* NESTLE INDIA CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON CO FINED FOR FAILING MAGGI SAMPLES TEST

* REITERATES THAT MAGGI NOODLES ARE “100 PERCENT SAFE”

* NESTLE INDIA -CO NOT GOT ORDERS BY ADJUDICATION OFFICER,; INFORMED THAT SAMPLES ARE OF YEAR 2015 AND ISSUE PERTAINS TO 'ASH CONTENT' IN NOODLES Source text - bit.ly/2zNjdQh Further company coverage: