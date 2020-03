BRIEF-Nestle Maintains AGM Date But Changes Format Due To Coronavirus

March 24 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESTLÉ S.A. MAINTAINS DATE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, CHANGES FORMAT IN LIGHT OF CORONAVIRUS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NESTLÉ S.A. HAS CONFIRMED THAT NESTLÉ ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AS PLANNED ON APRIL 23, 2020

* THIS IS TO ENSURE CONTINUED SMOOTH FUNCTIONING OF GROUP AND WILL ALLOW FOR TIMELY PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND

* OUT OF CONCERN FOR PEOPLE’S HEALTH AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 6A OF COVID-19 ORDINANCE 2 OF FEDERAL COUNCIL OF MARCH 16, 2020, SHAREHOLDERS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO ATTEND IN PERSON

* SHAREHOLDERS REMAIN FULLY ABLE TO EXERCISE THEIR VOTING RIGHTS THROUGH INDEPENDENT REPRESENTATIVE HARTMANN DREYER, ATTORNEYS-AT-LAW. VOTING INSTRUCTIONS CAN BE GIVEN TO INDEPENDENT REPRESENTATIVE IN WRITING OR VIA ELECTRONIC SHAREHOLDER PORTAL Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)