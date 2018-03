March 2 (Reuters) - Nestle Nigeria Plc:

* FOR FY ENDED DEC 31 2017, REVENUE OF 244.15 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 181.91 BILLION NAIRA‍​

* FOR FY ENDED DEC 31 2017, PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 46.83 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 21.55 BILLION NAIRA‍​

* DIRECTORS PROPOSED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 27.50 NAIRA PER SHARE Source text (bit.ly/2F6KFLn) Further company coverage: