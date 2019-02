BRIEF-Nestle Organic Growth Led By Stronger Momentum In U.S. And China

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESTLE PRESENTATION SAYS: ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3PCT LED BY STRONGER MOMENTUM IN THE U.S. AND CHINA,

* NESTLE PRESENTATION SAYS UNDERLYING TRADING OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN EXPANSION OF 50 BPS IN 2018

* NESTLE PRESENTATION SAYS SEES 2019 RESTRUCTURING COSTS EXPECTED AT AROUND CHF 700 M

* NESTLE PRESENTATION SAYS SEES INCREASE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AND CAPITAL EFFICIENCY IN 2019

* NESTLE REPORTS Q4 ORGANIC GROWTH AT 3.7 PERCENT VERSUS 3.5 PERCENT IN REUTERS POLL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)