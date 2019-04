April 29 (Reuters) -

* Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe join consortium founded by Carbios and L’Oréal to support the world’s first enzymatic technology for the recycling of plastics

* Under the terms of the four-year agreement, the consortium partners’ ambition is to bring Carbios’ PET-enhanced recycling technology to the market and increase the availability of high-quality recycled plastics to fulfill their sustainability commitments.