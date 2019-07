BRIEF-Nestle Reports H1 Organic Growth Of 3.6%, Confirms Guidance

July 26 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* H1 TOTAL REPORTED SALES INCREASED BY 3.5% TO CHF 45.5 BILLION

* THE UNDERLYING TRADING OPERATING PROFIT (UTOP) MARGIN REACHED 17.1%

* FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR 2019 CONFIRMED

* COMPANY’S H1 EARNINGS CONSENSUS WAS 45.74 BILLION CHF SALES, 3.6% ORGANIC GROWTH, 15.6% TRADING OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN

* ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3.6%

* THE TRADING OPERATING PROFIT (TOP) MARGIN INCREASED BY 90 BASIS POINTS TO 15.5%

* H1 NET PROFIT OF 5.0 BLN SFR (VS 5.29 BLN SFR F’CAST IN POLL)

* UNITED STATES, PERFORMING PARTICULARLY WELL

* EXPECTS ORGANIC SALES GROWTH AROUND 3.5% AND THE FULL-YEAR UNDERLYING TRADING OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN AT OR ABOVE 17.5%. Source text: [bit.ly/2K5THbd] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)