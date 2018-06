June 14 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* SAYS PETER VOGT, HEAD OF GROUP HUMAN RESOURCES AND MEMBER OF GROUP EXECUTIVE BOARD, WILL RETIRE

* SAYS HAS APPOINTED CHRIS JOHNSON, CURRENTLY HEAD OF NESTLÉ BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AND MEMBER OF GROUP EXECUTIVE BOARD, TO REPLACE VOGT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)