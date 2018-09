Sept 27 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER MORE THAN SFR 2 BILLION IN STRUCTURAL SAVINGS BY 2020 OVER 2016 -SLIDES

* SAYS EXPECTS SFR 700 MILLION OF RESTRUCTURING EXPENDITURES IN 2018-SLIDES

* CONFIRMS MID-TERM GROWTH AND MARGIN TARGETS-SLIDES

* WANTS TO TAKE PRUDENT APPROACH TOWARD CAPITAL ALLOCATION AND M&A-SLIDES

* RECENTLY ACQUIRED STARBUCKS BUSINESS HAS AROUND 24 PERCENT EBITDA MARGIN, ACCRETIVE FROM 2019-SLIDES Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)