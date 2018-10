BRIEF-Nestle Says Board Member Wan Ling Martello To Leave At Yr-End

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* CHANGES IN THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF NESTLÉ S.A.

* WAN LING MARTELLO, CEO OF ZONE ASIA, OCEANIA AND SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA (AOA) AND A MEMBER OF THE NESTLÉ GROUP EXECUTIVE BOARD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE NESTLÉ ON DECEMBER 31, 2018

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED CHRIS JOHNSON TO SUCCEED WAN LING MARTELLO AS CEO OF ZONE AOA, EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED BÉATRICE GUILLAUME-GRABISCH TO SUCCEED CHRIS JOHNSON AS HEAD OF GROUP HUMAN RESOURCES & BUSINESS SERVICES EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: