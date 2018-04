April 19 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* CEO SAYS EXPECTS ORGANIC GROWTH TO IMPROVE IN 2018

* CEO SAYS Q1 ORGANIC GROWTH CONFIRMS THAT MOST ISSUES AFFECTING GROWTH IN Q4 WERE TRANSITORY IN NATURE

* CEO SAYS HAD POSITIVE GROWTH IN CHINA IN ALL CATEGORIES IN Q1

* CEO SAYS WANTS TO USE ALL POSSIBLE UPSIDES ON PRICING, BUT OPPORTUNITIES VARY FROM MARKET TO MARKET

* CEO SAYS WILL ONLY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN RETAILERS IF NESTLE GETS SOMETHING OUT OF IT, NOT A TIME FOR ONE-SIDED AGREEMENTS