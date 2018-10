BRIEF-Nestle (Malaysia) Says Units To Dispose Chilled Dairy Business & Segment Of Manufacturing Business

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd:

* UNITS NESTLÉ PRODUCTS SDN & NESTLÉ MANUFACTURING SDN TO SELL & TRANSFER CHILLED DAIRY BUSINESS & SEGMENT OF MANUFACTURING BUSINESS

* TO SELL AND TRANSFER BUSINESSES TO LACTALIS TRADING MALAYSIA SDN. & LACTALIS MANUFACTURING MALAYSIA SDN FOR 155.3 MILLION RGT

* SEES DISPOSAL TO HAVE ONE-TIME GAIN OF ABOUT 27 MILLION RGT SPLIT OVER THE YEARS 2018 AND 2019

* PROCEEDS OF ABOUT 100 MILLION RGT WILL BE UTILISED BY END OF 2019 TO ESTABLISH MILO MANUFACTURING CENTRE IN CHEMBONG FACTORY