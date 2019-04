April 8 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESTLÉ PURINA PETCARE EMENA HAS ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP WITH INDEPENDENT VETCARE GROUP INTERNATIONAL (IVC GROUP)

* NESTLÉ WILL ACQUIRE A MINORITY SHAREHOLDING IN IVC GROUP

* NESTLÉ´S ACQUISITION OF THE MINORITY SHAREHOLDING IN IVC GROUP IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL

* IVC GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT BUSINESS Source text: [bit.ly/2OX5QBx] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)