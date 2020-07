July 8 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESPRESSO INVESTS CHF 160 MILLION TO EXPAND PRODUCTION CENTER IN ROMONT, SWITZERLAND

* ONSTRUCTION OF SECOND PRODUCTION HALL IS SET TO START IN JUNE 2021

* FIRST NEW PRODUCTION LINES ARE EXPECTED TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL BY JUNE 2022