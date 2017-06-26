FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies enters into an equity implementation agreement
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2017 / 8:29 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies enters into an equity implementation agreement

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc:

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies says on June 19, co through unit entered into an equity implementation agreement with Cell C Proprietary Ltd - SEC filing

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies - on June 19, in connection with equity implementation agreement, Net1 SA entered into a subscription agreement with Cell C

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies says equity implementation agreement also with 3C Telecommunications Proprietary Limited, certain other Cell C stakeholders

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies - pursuant to Cell C subscription agreement, Net1 SA to purchase about 75 million class 'A' shares for purchase price of $155.3 million in cash

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - expects to fund subscription agreement through combination of cash resources and debt facility from South African banks Source text: (bit.ly/2sUGnh2) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.