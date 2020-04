BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies Sees Significant Impact On Q4 2020 Results Due To Lockdown In South Africa

April 1 (Reuters) - Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc:

* JSE: NT1 - NET1 COMPLETES SALE OF REMAINING STAKE IN DNI FOR ZAR 860 MILLION AND PROVIDES COVID-19 UPDATE

* NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC - EXPECT LOCKDOWN IN SOUTH AFRICA TO HAVE A MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON OUR Q4 2020 RESULTS

* NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC - BELIEVE THERE IS LIMITED IMPACT ON OUR Q3 2020 OPERATIONS

* NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC - COMPLETES SALE OF REMAINING STAKE IN DN INVEST PROPRIETARY FOR ZAR 860 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: