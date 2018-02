Feb 13 (Reuters) - NET GAMING EUROPE AB:

* BATTLE OF MALTA POKER TOURNAMENT DIVESTED TO CONCENTRATE ON CORE BUSINESS

* ‍HIGHLIGHT MEDIA BUSINESS AREA TO SELL CONCEPT, TRADEMARK AND DOMAIN NAME FOR “BATTLE OF MALTA”​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE IS EUR 300,000.​

* ‍BUYER IS CASINO MALTA LIMITED.​