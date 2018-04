BRIEF-Net Gaming To Acquire Assets In The DACH Region

April 19 (Reuters) - Net Gaming Europe AB:

* SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE AFFILIATE ASSETS, PRIMARILY IN DACH REGION

* OPERATIONS SHOW STRONG GROWTH AND ARE CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO GENERATE QUARTERLY SALES OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 200,000

* INITIAL PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF EUR 2.29 MILLION WILL BE SETTLED WITH EXISTING CASH RESOURCES

* PAYMENT OF A MAXIMUM ADDITIONAL CONSIDERATION OF EUR 1.25 MILLION MAY ALSO BE REQUIRED