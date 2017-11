Nov 13 (Reuters) - Net Insight:

* ‍pelle Bourn has been appointed new CFO for Net Insight AB​

* ‍pelle Bourn will join net insight at latest on may 14, 2018​

* ‍pelle Bourn succeeds Thomas Bergström who, as previously announced, is leaving net insight in february 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: