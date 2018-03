March 21 (Reuters) - Net Insight:

* REG-NET INSIGHT AB: FREDRIK TUMEGÅRD WILL LEAVE NET INSIGHT THIS SUMMER

* SAYS ‍TUMEGÅRD WILL LEAVE NET INSIGHT AFTER ALMOST 5 YEARS AS CEO​

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED RECRUITMENT PROCESS FOR HIS REPLACEMENT

‍FREDRIK TUMEGÅRD WILL STAY ON AS CEO UNTIL SUMMER, WITH AIM TO SECURE A SMOOTH SUCCESSION.​