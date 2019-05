May 22 (Reuters) - Net Insight AB:

* NEP SWITZERLAND DEPLOYS NET INSIGHT’S NIMBRA MEDIA TRANSPORT SOLUTION

* NEP SWITZERLAND WILL DEPLOY A NIMBRA-BASED NETWORK FOR TRANSPORTING PROFESSIONAL LIVE MEDIA OVER INTERNET.

* NEW NETWORK WILL BE OPERATIONAL AT END OF JULY 2019.

* ORDER WAS PLACED AND WILL BE DELIVERED IN Q2.