Feb 8 (Reuters) - NET INSIGHT:

* NBC OLYMPICS SELECTS NET INSIGHT AS TRANSMISSION SCHEDULING MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS PROVIDER FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF 2018 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES IN PYEONGCHANG

* ‍NBC OLYMPICS, A DIVISION OF NBC SPORTS GROUP, HAS SELECTED NET INSIGHT TO PROVIDE THEIR SCHEDUALL® RESOURCE AND TRANSMISSION MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS​