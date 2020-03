March 24 (Reuters) - Net Insurance SpA:

* FY NET PREMIUMS EUR 33.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 12.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IS FULLY OPERATIONAL IN RELATION TO COVID-19

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON RESULTS IS STILL QUITE LIMITED