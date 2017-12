Dec 12 (Reuters) - NET TRADING GROUP NTG AB (PUBL) :

* SALES REVENUE IN NOVEMBER AT SEK 5.7 MILLION

* ‍NET TRADING GROUP NTG AB (NTG) SETS NEW REVENUE FORECAST FOR 2018​

* - NEW REVENUE FORECAST FOR 2018 IS SEK 70 MILLION, WITH SIGNIFICANT POSITIVE OPERATING RESULT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)