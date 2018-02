Feb 8 (Reuters) - Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc:

* NET1 ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL 5% IN BANK FRICK; BANK TO EXPAND BLOCKCHAIN DEVELOPMENT GROUP

* NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC - FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF INVESTMENT, COMPANY WILL OWN 35% OF BANK FRICK

* NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES - HAS AN OPTION, EXERCISABLE UNTIL OCT 2, 2019, TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 35% INTEREST IN BANK FRICK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: