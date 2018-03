March 23 (Reuters) - Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc:

* NET1’S CPS TO CHALLENGE HIGH COURT’S ORDER REGARDING SASSA IMPLEMENTATION COST RECOVERY

* NET 1 UEPS- COURT ORDERED VARIATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN SASSA, CPS, AND RESULTANT PAYMENT MADE IN SUM OF ZAR 317 MILLION BE REVIEWED AND SET ASIDE

* NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES - COURT ALSO ORDERED CPS ORDERED TO REFUND SAID AMOUNT OF ZAR 317 MILLION TO SASSA WITH INTEREST FROM JUNE 2014 TO DATE OF PAYMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: