April 6 (Reuters) - NetApp Inc:

* NETAPP INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, CO AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE OF AN ADDITIONAL $4 BLN IN SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* AUTHORISED INCREASE IN REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.20 TO $0.40 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK​