BRIEF-Netcare Ltd Says Decided To Withdraw FY 2020 Guidance

March 30 (Reuters) - Netcare Ltd:

* NETCARE LTD - TRADING FOR SIX MONTHS ENDING 31 MARCH 2020 BROADLY IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE, EXCLUDING COVID-19 IMPACT

* NETCARE LTD - EXPECT TOTAL PATIENT DAYS TO DECLINE BY 2.7% FOR H1 2020

* NETCARE LTD - R150 MILLION SPENT TO ENHANCE NETCARE’S COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS

* NETCARE LTD - WITH EXCEPTION OF CAREON DIGITAL ROLLOUT AT NETCARE MILPARK HOSPITAL, ALL OTHER STRATEGIC PROJECTS HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED

* NETCARE - R800 MILLION OF CAPEX EARMARKED FOR NEW AND CURRENT PROJECTS HAS BEEN POSTPONED, AS HAVE FURTHER SHARE BUY-BACKS

* NETCARE LTD - IMPACT ON EBITDA MARGINS IN MONTH OF MARCH 2020 REMAINS UNCERTAIN

* NETCARE LTD - DECIDED TO WITHDRAW FY 2020 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* NETCARE LTD - NET DEBT TO EBITDA AT 31 MARCH 2020 WILL REMAIN WELL WITHIN NETCARE’S CAPITAL MANAGEMENT TARGET

* NETCARE LTD - MAY ALSO NECESSITATE A REVISION OF NETCARE’S DIVIDEND POLICY

* NETCARE LTD - DECIDED TO WITHDRAW FY 2020 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE