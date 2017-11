BRIEF-Netcare Ltd says ‍FY adjusted HEPS from cont ops down 24.6 pct to 149.6 cents

Nov 20 (Reuters) - NETCARE LTD:

* FY ‍REVENUE OF 34.13 BILLION RAND VERSUS 37.73 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO

* FY ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION DOWN 30.6 PERCENT TO 2.68 BILLION RAND

* FY ‍NORMALISED GROUP EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION (“EBITDA”) DECLINED 22.7% TO R4 265 MILLION​

* ‍FY ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (ADJUSTED HEPS) REDUCED BY 24.6% TO 149.6 CENTS (2016: 198.5 CENTS)​

* ‍GROSS FINAL DIVIDEND OF 57.0 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE IS DECLARED IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)