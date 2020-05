BRIEF-Netcare Reports HY Adjusted HEPS 71.7 CENTS

May 25 (Reuters) - Netcare Ltd:

* JSE: NTC - NTCP - UNAUDITED INTERIM GROUP RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* NETCARE LTD - HY REVENUE 10.71 BILLION RAND VERSUS 10.52 BILLION RAND

* NETCARE LTD - HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 44.0 CENTS

* NETCARE LTD - HY ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 71.7 CENTS

* NETCARE LTD - HY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 43.6 CENTS

* NETCARE - MARCH 2020 PROVED TO BE A TRANSITIONARY PERIOD, IN WHICH BUSINESS WAS MATERIALLY IMPACTED

* NETCARE - COVID-19 PREPARATIONS AND CURTAILMENT OF PATIENT VOLUMES RESULTED IN LOWER OCCUPANCIES FROM MID-MARCH

* NETCARE LTD - ADDITIONAL INVENTORY RESERVES HAVE BEEN PROCURED

* NETCARE - APRIL 2020 ACUTE HOSPITAL OCCUPANCIES FELL TO 32.5%

* NETCARE - BELIEVE IT IS PRUDENT TO WITHDRAW FY 2020 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: