Sept 28 (Reuters) - Netcare Ltd

* NETCARE LTD - ‍GUIDED FULL-YEAR EBITDA MARGINS WOULD REMAIN BROADLY IN LINE WITH FIRST HALF EBITDA MARGIN OF 21.1% AND THIS GUIDANCE REMAINS INTACT​

* H2 RESULTS ARE EXPECTED TO REFLECT TRADING LOSSES AND CLOSURE COSTS IN RESPECT OF MOZAMBIQUE OPERATIONS